Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

All officials for world junior hockey championship in Edmonton will be from Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'NHL bubble lessons learned as Edmonton prepares for World Juniors encore' NHL bubble lessons learned as Edmonton prepares for World Juniors encore
WATCH (Sept. 29): The success of the NHL bubble has people hoping for a repeat performance when the World Juniors come to Edmonton at the end of 2020. Vinesh Pratap takes a look at the lessons learned and what it could mean for the city – Sep 29, 2020

All 26 on-ice officials at the world junior men’s hockey championships in Edmonton will be from Canada.

International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments normally have an international cross section of referees and linesmen.

The IIHF is limiting the pool of officials to the host country to reduce risk of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Read more: Edmonton to host 2021 world junior hockey championship with no fans

The 10-team world under-20 men’s tournament is scheduled for Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 in the Alberta capital.

Click to play video 'A barber, a band and a bubble: How an Edmonton hairdresser ended up inside Rogers Place' A barber, a band and a bubble: How an Edmonton hairdresser ended up inside Rogers Place
A barber, a band and a bubble: How an Edmonton hairdresser ended up inside Rogers Place – Sep 11, 2020

“The game officials we would normally choose would have come from many different countries,” IIHF officiating manager Danny Kurmann said Wednesday in a statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Every additional person we bring into the bubble is a risk, so we decided to source the officials locally in order to reduce the risk to travelling personnel and teams.”

Tweet This

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The IIHF said all 10 participating countries approved of the decision.

Read more: How did the NHL consolidate from 2 bubbles to 1 to finish the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

“Special events require special measures, and we are confident that this group will be able to uphold the officiating standards of this tournament,” IIHF officiating committee chairman Sergej Gontcharov said.

Click to play video 'B.C. hockey player on a mission to make World Junior roster' B.C. hockey player on a mission to make World Junior roster
B.C. hockey player on a mission to make World Junior roster – Nov 5, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Edmonton sportsedmonton hockeyWorld Junior HockeyInternational Ice Hockey FederationHockey Officialshockey bubbleworld junior men's hockey championshipsworld juniors 2021
Flyers
More weekly flyers