19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,954

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 19 new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 1,954, including 52 deaths.

Eight of the new cases are in Barrie, Ont., while three are in Springwater and two are in Adjala-Tosorontio.

The rest are in Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil, Muskoka Lakes and new Tecumseth.

Four of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired. One is a result of an educational setting outbreak.

The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Of the region’s 1,954 total coronavirus cases, 86 per cent — or 1,690 — have recovered, while 12 people remain in hospital.

This week, the health unit has reported 120 new COVID-19 cases. Last week, there were 200 new cases reported, the highest number of cases reported in a single week since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, there are 12 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at four schools, two long-term care facilities, two retirement homes, two workplaces and two congregate settings.

The current school outbreaks are at St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School, Willow Landing Elementary School and Warnica Public School, all of which are in Barrie, as well as Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus.

There have been 59 outbreaks in the region in total — at 20 long-term care homes, 14 workplaces, 10 retirement homes, eight educational settings, six congregate settings and one community setting.

According to the province of Ontario, 14 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

Warnica Public School in Barrie

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

Monsignor Clair Catholic School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

Willow Landing Elementary School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford

St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Bradford

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Our Lady of Grace School in Essa

Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,373 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 107,883, including 3,554 deaths.