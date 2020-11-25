Police locate man’s body near Nith River in New Hamburg

A man’s body was found near the Nith River in New Hamburg on Tuesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
In a tweet, they said it was discovered with the assistance of provincial police.
On Monday night, police were called to the area to look for a 67-year-old man.
On Tuesday, police established a command post and continued their search with the assistance of emergency response team, the public safety team, the RPV canine, along with patrol officers.
A police spokesperson told Global News they did not believe foul play was involved.
Police have not said whether the body they discovered was that of the missing man.
