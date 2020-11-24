Police search for missing man near Nith River in New Hamburg

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have set up a command post near the Nith River in New Hamburg as they search for a missing 67-year-old man.

Richard Cressman was last seen leaving his home in New Hamburg at around 7 p.m. on Sunday night, according to Const. Ashley Dietrich.

He was wearing a navy jacket, blue jeans and possibly a baseball cap.

Cressman is described as a white man who is six feet tall with grey hair and a moustache.

“Police conducted a ground search last evening with the assistance of K-9, however, did not locate Mr. Cressman,” Dietrich said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a command post has been established at Hillcrest Mennonite Church on Huron Street.

“We reconvened early this morning and with the assistance of emergency response team, the public safety team, the RPV canine, along with patrol, are conducting a comprehensive ground search in the area of the Nith River in Hamburg,” Dietrich said.

Police do not believe foul play was involved in Cressman’s disappearance.

They say some New Hamburg residents have volunteered to help in the search for the missing man.

“Several local residents have asked if they can assist with the search,” Dietrich said. “At this time, we are requesting them to search their property, leaving the comprehensive ground search to the investigators to search the area of the river.”