Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

A COVID-19 vaccine will be ‘worth the wait’: Doctor answers coronavirus questions

By Anushka Yadav Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 1:01 pm
Click to play video 'Why are some countries getting COVID-19 vaccines before Canada? A doctor answers our questions' Why are some countries getting COVID-19 vaccines before Canada? A doctor answers our questions
Infectious disease physician Dr. Sumon Chakabarti tackles some of the latest COVID-19 headlines, including potential vaccines, the closure of small businesses and the impact of Newfoundland and P.E.I. leaving the Atlantic bubble.

New COVID-19 restrictions were announced by Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney and its health officials on Tuesday after the province added 1,549 new cases the day before.

As cases continue to rise in parts of Canada, many are wondering what this means for small businesses, lockdowns and even the upcoming holiday season.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti recently joined The Morning Show to answer questions around Canada’s coronavirus response this week.

Read more: What is a coronavirus ‘circuit-breaker?’ A pivot in strategy with pros and cons

Chakrabarti suggests making “adjustments” and closing businesses that have higher case counts. However, he says small businesses that follow COVID-19 guidelines should be supported in the long run.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic bubble has burst for two weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: PEI’s top doctor details what suspending Atlantic bubble participation means' Coronavirus: PEI’s top doctor details what suspending Atlantic bubble participation means
Coronavirus: PEI’s top doctor details what suspending Atlantic bubble participation means

The infectious disease expert recommends “discouraging non-essential travel” and a 14-day quarantine in Newfoundland and Labrador and P.E.I.

Trending Stories

With a new single-day record on Monday, Ontario got its very own COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force earlier this week.

Read more: Ontario expects to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines in early 2021, appoints distribution task force

Chakrabarti says it is remarkable and other provinces may also opt for a co-ordinated effort to make the vaccine available for high-risk groups.

However, countries like the United States and the U.K. are getting vaccines earlier. But that does not mean Canada is being left behind.

“We have secured the largest number of vaccines per capita compared to any country in the world.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

Chakrabarti believes the cases will drop and the population at higher risk will be vaccinated first.

“It’ll be worth the wait,” he added.

To learn more about Canada’s plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, watch the full video above.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Canada Coronaviruscoronavirus canadaCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19 Vaccinecoronavirus questionsCoroanvirusvaccine coronaviruslockdown coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers