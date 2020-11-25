A COVID-19 vaccine will be ‘worth the wait’: Doctor answers coronavirus questions

Send this page to someone via email

New COVID-19 restrictions were announced by Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney and its health officials on Tuesday after the province added 1,549 new cases the day before.

As cases continue to rise in parts of Canada, many are wondering what this means for small businesses, lockdowns and even the upcoming holiday season.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti recently joined The Morning Show to answer questions around Canada’s coronavirus response this week.

Chakrabarti suggests making “adjustments” and closing businesses that have higher case counts. However, he says small businesses that follow COVID-19 guidelines should be supported in the long run.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic bubble has burst for two weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region.

The infectious disease expert recommends “discouraging non-essential travel” and a 14-day quarantine in Newfoundland and Labrador and P.E.I.

With a new single-day record on Monday, Ontario got its very own COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force earlier this week.

Chakrabarti says it is remarkable and other provinces may also opt for a co-ordinated effort to make the vaccine available for high-risk groups.

However, countries like the United States and the U.K. are getting vaccines earlier. But that does not mean Canada is being left behind.

“We have secured the largest number of vaccines per capita compared to any country in the world.” Tweet This

Chakrabarti believes the cases will drop and the population at higher risk will be vaccinated first.

“It’ll be worth the wait,” he added.

