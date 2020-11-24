Former NHLer makes plea, offers reward for lead on stabbing death of son in Binbrook, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

After four months of investigating, Hamilton police are still looking for the suspects involved in the stabbing death of 20-year-old Brock Beck following an altercation at a Binbrook, Ont., home early on July 26.

Detectives say Beck’s family is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible, suspected to be occupants of a white sedan that was seen at the address before the incident.

“We believe this incident was fueled by road rage at the intersection of Binbrook Road and Highway 56,” Det. Sgt Steve Berezuik said in a video revealing the $20,000 reward.

“We believe that these suspects and Brock did not know each other.”

The 20-year-old Beck was the son of former NHL player Barry Beck, who once played for the New York Rangers, Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Kings.

The elder Beck also made a plea in the video for help from the citizens of the Binbrook, Stoney Creek and Hamilton area.

“So we pray every night that our son receives justice,” Beck said.

Former NHL hockey star Barry Beck pleads for information on the death of his son, 20-year-old Brock Beck, in a video released by Hamilton police on Nov. 24, 2020. Hamilton Police Service

Berezuik says the sedan was seen on security camera headed northbound towards Hamilton after the alleged attack and that there were more than two occupants in the car.

A 16-year-old boy was also injured in the driveway at 3063 Binbrook Rd. on the night of the murder.

In July, investigators said they completed more than a dozen interviews and believed that alcohol was a factor at a private party with about seven people.

Police also believe there was a confrontation between Beck and the occupants of the white sedan before their arrival at the Binbrook address around 2 a.m. that morning.

Hamilton police believe a white sedan with several occupants may be connected to the stabbing death of 20-year-old Brock Beck at a Binbrook home on Sunday. Hamilton Police Service

“Brock was funny, lovable,” Beck’s mother Kim said in a plea on video for information on the homicide.

Step-father John Bialik said Beck was the type of kid “you wanted as a son … outgoing, smart, helpful. Loved everybody,” he said.

The reward money is being privately raised by the family.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-546-4067. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

