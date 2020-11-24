Casino Rama to remain closed amid 2nd coronavirus wave

Send this page to someone via email

Casino Rama near Orillia, Ont., will remain closed as the province deals with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In light of the increase in communities moving into further restrictions across the province, and in collaboration with Chippewas of Rama First Nation, Casino Rama Resort will remain closed until further notice,” the venue said on its Facebook page Monday.

“We look forward to welcoming you back when the time is right.”

The casino closed in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and hasn’t reopened since.

On Monday, the Simcoe Muskoka region entered into Ontario’s orange category of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

Under the orange level, casinos are allowed a maximum of 50 people and are only permitted to serve alcohol between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Table games are also prohibited and patrons must be screened.

