Gateway Casinos to reopen select Ontario locations

There will be some more options for Ontarians looking to gamble this weekend.

Gateway Casinos announced Tuesday that it will reopen nearly all of its locations in the province that had been shuttered at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, later this week.

Starting Thursday, Gateway plans it reopen its casinos in Chatham, Clinton and Woodstock, along with Gateway’s Playtime Casino in Hanover.

The bulk of the reopenings will take place on Saturday with casinos resuming service in Innisfil, London, Sarnia, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Thunder Bay. Gateway’s Starlight Casino in Point Edward will also reopen on that day.

Gateway’s Casino Rama Resort in Orillia is the only one of the company’s Ontario locations that are set to remain closed for the time being.

A list of location openings and hours of operation is included here:

A full list of scheduled reopening dates for Gateway Casinos’ Ontario locations. Gateway Casinos

There will be some restrictions placed on the reopened casinos in order to adhere to provincial coronavirus safety guidelines.

All casinos will be limited to no more than 50 guests. The casinos will also be limited to slot machines, meaning table-based games will not be available.

Gateway says non-gaming amenities will also be very limited inside the casinos.

On top of the restrictions, customers will need to be invited before they can reserve a playtime. In order to get invited, customers will need to be a member of the My Club Rewards program.

Once invited, customers can reserve their playtime online, check-in at the casino upon arrival and wait inside their vehicles until they’re called inside by staff.

CEO Tony Santo says the new system is to give staff enough time to prepare the gaming floor for guests and to ensure there is no congestion at entrances.

“Things may look and feel a little different around the property, but we remain committed to making your visit enjoyable.”

