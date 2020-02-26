Casino Rama Resort evacuated following anonymous bomb threat, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Casino Rama Resort was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon following an anonymous bomb threat.

In a statement, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. said the company was informed of the threat that was called into the Orillia OPP at about 2 p.m. According to the statement, the OPP and Rama Police are on site.

“The entire site has been evacuated now and is in lockdown and is currently under investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police,” said Rob Mitchell, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited’s communications and public affairs director.

“For the most part, all our employees have been sent home. There are some senior staff on site working with the OPP as they conduct their investigation.”

Mitchell said the hotel portion of the resort has also been evacuated and that most of those guests are returning home.

“We’re in the process of trying to figure out what’s going on and when this facility will be safe and when we’ll get the all clear from the OPP,” Mitchell added.

“Right now, we’re most concerned about the safety of everyone in the area, surrounding the facility and making sure our guests are looked after and that they’re evacuated and that our staff are looked after.”

Casino Rama Resort is temporarily closed to patrons and staff.

The facility is Ontario’s only First Nations resort casino and is operated by Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited. Casino Rama Resort is known for hosting a number of sports, entertainment and television events.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

