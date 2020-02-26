2 charged following break-in at Orillia business: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged following a reported break-in at an Orillia business on Friday, OPP say.

Officers say they responded to an alarm call at a business on Laclie Street and saw two men inside the building trying to gain access to a change machine.

Police say they arrested the two men without incident.

Police say they were able to link one of the men to another reported break-in that occurred at the same location on Jan. 30.

Nathan Rogers, 45, from Orillia, Ont., was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of possession of break-in instruments, and theft under $5,000.

Daniel Beemer, 26, from Orillia, Ont., was charged with breaking and entering, possession of break-in tools and breach of probation.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court in late March, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.