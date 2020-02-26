Menu

Crime

2 charged following break-in at Orillia business: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 11:17 am
Updated February 26, 2020 11:32 am
Two men have been charged following a reported break-in at an Orillia business on Friday, OPP say.
Don Mitchell / Global News

Two men have been charged following a reported break-in at an Orillia business on Friday, OPP say.

Officers say they responded to an alarm call at a business on Laclie Street and saw two men inside the building trying to gain access to a change machine.

Police say they arrested the two men without incident.

Police say they were able to link one of the men to another reported break-in that occurred at the same location on Jan. 30.

READ MORE: 26-year-old charged in connection to arson in Orillia, police say

Nathan Rogers, 45, from Orillia, Ont., was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of possession of break-in instruments, and theft under $5,000.

Daniel Beemer, 26, from Orillia, Ont., was charged with breaking and entering, possession of break-in tools and breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court in late March, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: 2 charged for drug trafficking following Orillia traffic stop, OPP say

