Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus hospitalizations slow in Saskatchewan, 175 new cases reported

By Thomas Piller Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor says implementation of rapid tests up to provinces, territories' Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor says implementation of rapid tests up to provinces, territories
WATCH: Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam, asked about that criticism rapid tests are not being used in large volume and why things like at home kits approved in the U.K. are not being used, said the regulator was doing everything they could to make tools available. She said implementation of rapid tests was the responsibility of provinces and territories.

For the first time in over two weeks, Saskatchewan’s coronavirus-related hospitalizations saw a decrease on Tuesday.

In the province, 105 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 85 are receiving inpatient care and 20 are in intensive care. Hospitalizations had been steadily climbing to record highs since Nov. 9 when there was 37.

Health officials said there were 175 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 6,883 since the first case was reported in March. They added the new seven-day average of daily cases is 209.

Read more: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe self-isolating after potential coronavirus exposure

According to the press release, most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with 70, while there are 28 in Saskatoon, 14 in north west, 13 in far north east, nine each in central west and south central, five each in far north west, far north central and north central, four each in north east and south east, three in south west and two in central east. Residence information is still pending on four new infections.

Story continues below advertisement

One-hundred and twelve more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,919.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There is a new record high of 2,927 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Read more: Saskatoon long-term care home COVID-19 outbreak reaches 34 residents, 4 staff

According to the press release, 3,174 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday in Saskatchewan. To date, 324,060 tests have been carried out in the province.

The provincial government said further measures are under active consideration and development by Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, and will be announced during Wednesday’s COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canada working on vaccine distribution, ‘premature’ to give date' Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canada working on vaccine distribution, ‘premature’ to give date
Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canada working on vaccine distribution, ‘premature’ to give date

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan NewsCOVID-19 saskatchewanSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 update
Flyers
More weekly flyers