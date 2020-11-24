Coronavirus hospitalizations slow in Saskatchewan, 175 new cases reported

For the first time in over two weeks, Saskatchewan’s coronavirus-related hospitalizations saw a decrease on Tuesday.

In the province, 105 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 85 are receiving inpatient care and 20 are in intensive care. Hospitalizations had been steadily climbing to record highs since Nov. 9 when there was 37.

Health officials said there were 175 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 6,883 since the first case was reported in March. They added the new seven-day average of daily cases is 209.

According to the press release, most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with 70, while there are 28 in Saskatoon, 14 in north west, 13 in far north east, nine each in central west and south central, five each in far north west, far north central and north central, four each in north east and south east, three in south west and two in central east. Residence information is still pending on four new infections.

One-hundred and twelve more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,919.

There is a new record high of 2,927 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

According to the press release, 3,174 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday in Saskatchewan. To date, 324,060 tests have been carried out in the province.

The provincial government said further measures are under active consideration and development by Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, and will be announced during Wednesday’s COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

