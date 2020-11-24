Nova Scotia investing $193M to expand internet access for homes and businesses

The province of Nova Scotia announced Tuesday that it invested $193 million to expand internet access.On Nov. 12, Develop Nova Scotia announced a series of scope expansions to existing contracts for Internet for Nova Scotia Initiative projects, which will provide access to an additional 6,700 homes and businesses.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the critical importance of access to reliable, high-speed internet for business, education and leisure,” Minister of Business Geoff MacLellan said in a press release.