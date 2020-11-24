Manitoba RCMP seize 125 grams of cocaine in traffic stop

A man from Fisher River Cree Nation has a March court date after a Friday night traffic stop that turned up 125 grams of cocaine, bear spray, and drug paraphernalia, police said.
The man, 32, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Friday and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was also charged with failing to comply with an emergency public health order for not self-isolating when directed.
Trending Stories
Winnipeg police help bust up cocaine trafficking ring originating in Vancouver
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments