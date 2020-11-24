Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP seize 125 grams of cocaine in traffic stop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 12:44 pm
Contraband seized by RCMP.
Contraband seized by RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

A man from Fisher River Cree Nation has a March court date after a Friday night traffic stop that turned up 125 grams of cocaine, bear spray, and drug paraphernalia, police said.

The man, 32, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Friday and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Read more: Police charge 3 after investigations into drug trafficking in Winnipeg

He was also charged with failing to comply with an emergency public health order for not self-isolating when directed.

