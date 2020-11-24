Menu

Crime

Edmonton man who ran unlicensed daycare facing child pornography charges

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 24, 2020 12:15 pm
hand glass child blury frosted window
An Edmonton man is facing child pornography charges after a month-long investigation. Getty Images

A month-long investigation has lead Edmonton police to charge a local man who ran a daycare with two counts related to child pornography, police said Tuesday.

The investigation began after police learned of allegations against the man.

On Sept. 9, police searched a southeast Edmonton home and confiscated a laptop. Investigators later confirmed it contained child pornography.

Nicholas Baglole-Gaudet, 25, is facing one count each of possession and accessing child pornography.

At the time of the investigation, Baglole-Gaudet ran an unlicensed daycare out of his home. Police don’t believe any of the children that were in Baglole-Gaudet’s care were in the images on the confiscated laptop.

Baglole-Gaudet has been released with several conditions, including not to come in contact with anyone under the age of 16 except in the presence of a parent or legal guardian.

Story continues below advertisement

 

