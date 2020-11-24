Wellington County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases and 4th death

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and another death amid a spike in positive tests in November.

The rural area that surrounds the city of Guelph has now seen four deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, two of them in November alone.

Out of the 280 total cases, there are now 66 active cases, which is three more than the previous day.

No one is being treated in the hospital and another 10 people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases hit 210.

In one month, Wellington County has added 155 confirmed cases and 91 people have recovered.

At least two COVID-19 outbreaks have been connected to a church and school in the Old Order Mennonite community near the town of Minto.

Wellington County’s medical officer of health has ordered all Old Order Mennonite churches and schools to close and is urging residents to not allow visitors into their homes.

Outbreaks have been declared at a retirement home and two long-term care facilities in the county where a staff member from each location has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ontario reported 1,009 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 106,510.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,519 as 14 more deaths were reported.

