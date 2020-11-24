Menu

Education

Survey of Ontario university students, faculty says online learning has had negative impact

By Staff The Canadian Press
TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 A student wearing a face mask walks at York University in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 20, 2020.
TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 A student wearing a face mask walks at York University in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 20, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)

A survey of university students, faculty, and academic librarians in Ontario suggests that the shift to online learning has negatively affected the quality of their educational experience.

The poll of 2,700 people was commissioned by the Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations and released today.

It reveals that 62 per cent of students and 76 per cent of faculty and academic librarians believe online learning has had a negative impact on education quality.

The survey found that financial security, care demands, and work-life balance are significant stress points for both groups.

Read more: Coronavirus: How Ontario colleges and universities are trying to protect campus residence students

A majority of students that responded to the survey said they are concerned about their financial security as a result of high tuition fees and fewer opportunities to earn income.

Other issues they cited are their mental health and their ability to manage non-academic responsibilities, including caregiving, while studying.

Faculty and academic librarians who participated in the survey feel they are still falling short of their own expectations.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario university students assess their year' Coronavirus: Ontario university students assess their year
Coronavirus: Ontario university students assess their year – Sep 18, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoronavirus Casesonline learningvirtual learningOntario universitiesOntario Confederation of University Faculty Associationseducational experiencenegative impactontario university students
