Woman charged with impaired driving following collision in Cobourg

A Cobourg, Ont., woman faces an impaired driving charge following a collision in the town on Monday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of East House Crescent for a report of a single-vehicle collision. Officers located a vehicle with a flat that that had struck a pillar.

The investigation determined the driver was impaired.

Maddison Smith, 24, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or a drug.

She was released with a future court date, police said.

