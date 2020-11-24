Woman charged with impaired driving following collision in Cobourg

A Cobourg, Ont., woman faces an impaired driving charge following a collision in the town on Monday night.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of East House Crescent for a report of a single-vehicle collision. Officers located a vehicle with a flat that that had struck a pillar.
The investigation determined the driver was impaired.
Trending Stories
Maddison Smith, 24, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or a drug.
She was released with a future court date, police said.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments