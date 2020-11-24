Menu

Crime

Woman charged with impaired driving following collision in Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Cobourg police charged a woman with impaired driving following a crash on Monday night.
Global Peterborough file

A Cobourg, Ont., woman faces an impaired driving charge following a collision in the town on Monday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of East House Crescent for a report of a single-vehicle collision. Officers located a vehicle with a flat that that had struck a pillar.

Read more: Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle crashes in Trent Lakes

The investigation determined the driver was impaired.

Maddison Smith, 24, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or a drug.

She was released with a future court date, police said.

