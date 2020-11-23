Menu

Crime

Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle crashes in Trent Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 11:44 am
A woman faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Sunday.
A woman faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Sunday. Global News

A Hastings Highlands, Ont., woman faces impaired driving charges following a single-vehicle crash in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Sunday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers around 6:30 p.m. located a vehicle in the ditch on County Road 36, a stretch between the villages of Buckhorn and Bobcaygeon.

Police say the uninjured driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: Ontario government won’t pursue criminal charges for some impaired drivers due to COVID-19 court backlog

Wendy Freeman, 48, of Hastings Highlands was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration-80 plus.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on Dec. 29, 2020.

The Peterborough County OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol. Use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.

