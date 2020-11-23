Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Ken Jennings named 1st interim host after death of Alex Trebek

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 23, 2020 10:40 pm
Click to play video '‘Jeopardy!’ executive producer says death of Alex Trebek an ‘enormous loss’' ‘Jeopardy!’ executive producer says death of Alex Trebek an ‘enormous loss’
WATCH: 'Jeopardy!' executive producer says death of Alex Trebek an ‘enormous loss’ – Nov 9, 2020

Jeopardy!” record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Alex Trebek when the show resumes production next Monday.

Producers announced Monday that Jennings, who won 74 games in a row and claimed the show’s “Greatest of All Time” title in a competition last year, will host episodes that air in January.

Read more: Alex Trebek, host of ‘Jeopardy!,’ dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

A long-term host to replace Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8, will be named later.

“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, said.

Trending Stories

The show is in its 37th year of syndication, and Trebek was its only host. It is still airing shows that Trebek filmed before his death.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Fans remember Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek' Fans remember Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek
Fans remember Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek – Nov 9, 2020

Art Fleming hosted earlier editions of the game show, including the original “Jeopardy!” that debuted in 1964 on NBC and aired for a decade.

Richards said “Jeopardy!” will air repeat episodes for the holiday weeks beginning Dec. 21 and 28, meaning Trebek’s final week of shows will air starting Monday, Jan. 4.

Jennings’ episodes begin on Jan. 11.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Jeopardyjeopardy! hostAlex Trebek DeathKen Jenningsken jennings jeopardyAlex Trebek successorhost JeopardyKen Jennings Alex Trebek
Flyers
More weekly flyers