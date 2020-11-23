Regina police respond to three separate overdose deaths Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to three separate instances of apparent drug overdose deaths Monday morning.

All three men who died were in their 30s, according to police.

Officers were called to the first death around 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of Garnet Street, where first responders found a 30-year-old man dead.

Shortly after, police were called to the 1000 block of Edgar Street just before 9:30 a.m. A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.

At 9:45 a.m., RPS responded to the third death of the day, a 36-year-old man found dead in the 800 block of Athol Street.

In a release, police say there is nothing that connects these individuals or locations.

However, officers believe fentanyl was involved in all three overdoses.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is determining the cause of death in each situation.

This month, 15 people have died from apparent overdose deaths in Regina, police say.

There has been a total of 92 apparent overdose deaths so far this year in the city.

More information on take-home naloxone is also available online through the Saskatchewan government’s website.

RPS is urging the public to be aware of the illegal drugs, saying in an emergency call 9-1-1.

“Know the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act. It protects anyone who is experiencing, or anyone who is present when someone else is experiencing, a drug overdose from charges for possession of a controlled substance when they call 911 for help,” said RPS.

Police are also urging anyone who may have information about illegal drug use to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.