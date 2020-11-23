Elf on the Shelf allowed in social bubble, premier tells B.C. child after receiving adorable letter

Send this page to someone via email

While many holiday events are suspended or cancelled in B.C. due to the coronavirus pandemic, the magic of the Elf on the Shelf won’t be shelved this Christmas.

B.C. premier John Horgan shared an adorable letter he received from a seven-year-old girl in Penticton, who was very concerned about the status of her Elf on the Shelf in the wake of new restrictions on gatherings.

“To Premier Horgan, I want to stay safe during COVID but is our Elf on the Shelf allowed to visit our house? Can you please ask Dr. Bonnie if it is ok?”

The letter included a drawing of her elf, Ralph, and was signed by Mackenzie Hodges.

An Elf on the Shelf is a Christmas tradition where a special scout is sent to a family’s home from the North Pole to encourage children to behave themselves.

7-year-old Mackenzie Hodges in Penticton sent me an important question. Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed for me that your Elf on the shelf, Ralph, is most definitely welcome as part of your household bubble. Thank you Mackenzie for doing your part to be kind, calm and safe. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/aZw4Ov6bRs — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) November 23, 2020

The idea is that Santa’s little helper watches the kids during the day and then reports back to Santa each night to alert him whether the children are being naughty or nice.

Rules include not touching the scout elf, or it will lose its magic.

In response to the letter, Horgan said: “Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed for me that your Elf on the Shelf, Ralph, is most definitely welcome as part of your household bubble.”

He then thanked the little girl for “doing your part to be kind, calm and safe.”

On Nov. 19, an order of the provincial health officer limited social gatherings of any size with anyone outside a household.

All events are suspended such as galas, seasonal activities and artistic performances.

The order is in effect until Dec. 7, 2020, at midnight.

The measure is an attempt to slow the rapid growth of COVID-19 infections, as case counts shatter records in Metro Vancouver, overwhelming health care resources.