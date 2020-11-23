7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Hastings, Prince Edward regions

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

According to the public health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard, six of those cases were contracted through close contact, while the seventh is still under investigation.

There are currently 17 active cases of the virus in the region.

The area has seen 108 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 85 of which have recovered. There have been five deaths linked to the virus in the region.

There is currently one outbreak at a workplace in the region, but the health unit has not made it clear where.

