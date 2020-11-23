Menu

Canada

7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Hastings, Prince Edward regions

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 3:14 pm
Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health is reporting a jump in COVID-19 cases in the region.
Global Kingston

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

According to the public health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard, six of those cases were contracted through close contact, while the seventh is still under investigation.

Read more: Public health warns of COVID-19 exposure at Trenton dentist’s office

There are currently 17 active cases of the virus in the region.

The area has seen 108 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 85 of which have recovered. There have been five deaths linked to the virus in the region.

There is currently one outbreak at a workplace in the region, but the health unit has not made it clear where.

