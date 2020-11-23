Crash on Highway 401 west of Tilbury leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Tilbury, Ont.

Chatham-Kent OPP say officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 east of County Road 42 just after 11 a.m. Monday.

The crash took place as both vehicles were travelling in the eastbound lanes of the 401 and one vehicle collided with the other, according to police.

This sent one vehicle off the highway before it came to a stop in the roadside ditch.

Police say a person from one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person from the same vehicle was sent to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the second vehicle was not physically injured, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing and OPP say they provide updates as they become available.

Police say the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at County Road 42 will be closed for several hours on Monday.

2:08 Toronto speed cameras nab more than 20K speeders in month, 12 tickets to same vehicle Toronto speed cameras nab more than 20K speeders in month, 12 tickets to same vehicle – Sep 8, 2020