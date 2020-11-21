Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Two children, one adult in critical condition following townhouse fire in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 21, 2020 2:47 pm
Platoon Chief Colin Shewell says they received a call about a blaze at a townhouse on Purser Street around 11 a.m. Saturday.
Platoon Chief Colin Shewell says they received a call about a blaze at a townhouse on Purser Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. Sawyer Bogdan/980 CFPL

Three people are in critical condition after a fire in northeast London, Ont., Saturday morning, according to the London Fire Department.

Platoon Chief Colin Shewell says they received a call about a blaze at a townhouse on Purser Street around 11 a.m.

When crews arrived, they rescued three people from inside the home.

“Our crews did lifesaving support after the quick rescue and were able to work with (paramedics) to transport these individuals (to hospital),” said Shewell.

Read more: 3-year-old boy dies in house fire west of Edmonton

The three people taken to hospital were two children and one adult. The ages of the children are not known.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Shewell says the cause of the fire is also not known. He says a fire prevention officer is on-scene, the Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted, and crews are working with London police detectives to find a origin and cause.

“(It’s) truly a tragic event that happened to a family in London,” said Shewell, who adds damage is “very extensive.”

“It’s (going) to be quite a while before (people) can live in this townhouse.”

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Sawyer Bogdan

Click to play video 'Family of four flee house fire in Campbellford' Family of four flee house fire in Campbellford
Family of four flee house fire in Campbellford – Apr 27, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireLondonLondon Fire DepartmentCritical ConditionTownhouse FiretownhouselfdPurser StreetTownhouse fire northeast London
Flyers
More weekly flyers