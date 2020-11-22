Two dead after fatal crash in Brant, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Brant OPP say two people are dead after a fatal collision Saturday evening.

Police say they responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Vanessa Road west of Simcoe Street in the County of Brant around 7:45 p.m.

Investigations determined two vehicles collided on Vanessa Road, and both drivers died at the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Kovacevic of Stoney Creek.

The driver of the second vehicle has been identified as 29-year-old Dillon Henry of Norfolk County.

Police say a passenger in one of the vehicles, a 29-year-old from Norfolk County, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

A third vehicle also struck one of the cars involved in the initial collision, police say. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Vanessa Road has since reopened.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

#brantopp on scene of motor vehicle collision Vanessa Road in County of Brant. 1 Norfolk County resident and 1 resident of Stoney Creek pronounced dead at the scene. Thoughts and prayers go out to the effected families. ^kj pic.twitter.com/oa9WwJ36yx — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 22, 2020