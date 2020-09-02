Fatal crashes see a dramatic spike in 2020: Middlesex OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police are reporting a 37.5 per cent increase in fatal collisions over an eight-month period compared to the same time last year.

The sobering static is from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, 2020, compared to January to August of 2019.

“The sad reality to the fatal accidents which have occurred in Middlesex County is they were preventable,” detachment commander Insp. Dean Croker said.

Since the beginning of the year, Middlesex OPP have investigated 11 fatal collisions on roadways patrolled by Middlesex OPP.

In those 11 crashes, 12 people have died, which OPP say is an increase of 33.3 per cent compared to last year.

“Unfortunately, Middlesex first responders have been forced to deal with horrific scenes 11 times in 2020, and that comes with an emotional toll,” Croker said.

“However, the emotional impact these scenes have on our first responders is nothing compared to the life-altering changes that occur to the affected families and friends. These events stay with them for life.”

OPP say that while some risk factors can’t be avoided, others can, reminding people that it’s essential to follow the rules of the road, which includes not drinking while intoxicated, wearing a seatbelt and putting down all distractions.

In addition to the fatal collisions, Middlesex OPP have also responded to 100 non-fatal personal injury collisions in which 147 people were injured.

OPP reported that each year in Canada, about 2,000 people are killed and 165,000 are injured — 10,000 seriously — while in a motor vehicle.

“Please drive safely, please drive responsibly, and remember it is up to all of us to do our part to stop this unnecessary loss of life on our roadways,” Croker said.

Anyone who sees a person operating a motor vehicle in a manner that puts the public at risk is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police or the nearest police authority.

