Canada

North Central Family Centre in Regina closes temporarily as a ‘precaution’ due to COVID-19

By Allison Bamford Global News
In a Facebook post, the North Central Family Centre said it's temporarily closing its doors due to COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, the North Central Family Centre said it's temporarily closing its doors due to COVID-19. Files / Global News

The North Central Family Centre (NCFC) in Regina is closing its doors temporarily as a precautionary step due to COVID-19.

The organization announced the closure in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon.

“NCFC will be closed for the week of November 23 to November 27,” the post said.

“There will be no food hampers this week.”

Read more: Prairie Harm Reduction temporarily closing due to COVID-19 case

An NCFC employee told Global News that the closure is in response to Regina’s high COVID-19 case numbers and the centre plans to reopen Nov. 30.

Trending Stories

However, they could not say if the centre’s shutdown would be extended if cases continue to rise.

A previous Facebook post from NCFC, that has since been deleted, said “due to COVID-19, and the safety of our children, youth and elders, we cannot accept any donations at this time.”

Read more: Saskatchewan will do everything it can to avoid another lockdown: Moe

The NCFC planned to host a winter clothing drive Nov. 24. It has been rescheduled for Dec. 8, as a result of the temporary closure.

