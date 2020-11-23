Jets add NHL vet Dave Lowry, father of Adam, to coaching staff

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020-21 hockey season will be a family reunion for one Winnipeg Jets player.

The team announced Monday it has hired Dave Lowry — father of Jets centre Adam Lowry — as an assistant coach.

#NHLJets have hired Dave Lowry as an assistant coach. Lowry spent the 19-20 season as head coach of the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings and has previously been an assistant coach for two different NHL clubs; the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames. DETAILS ➡ https://t.co/PMvVdf6uxg pic.twitter.com/ie5r6scGDF — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 23, 2020

The elder Lowry was already spending time at a rink a few hours down the highway as head coach of the Brandon Wheat Kings last season, adding to his experience at the NHL level as an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings.

He also served on the coaching staff of the Canadian national team at the World Junior Championships in 2015 — when the team won a gold medal — and 2016.

Lowry, 55, played more than 1,000 games in the NHL as a left winger with the Flames, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues — the team he played for when Adam was born in 1993.

Drafted in 2011, 27-year-old Adam has spent his entire pro career in Winnipeg.

