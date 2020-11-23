Menu

Jets add NHL vet Dave Lowry, father of Adam, to coaching staff

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 1:58 pm
Dave Lowry behind the bench with Team Canada at the 2016 World Juniors.
Dave Lowry behind the bench with Team Canada at the 2016 World Juniors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The 2020-21 hockey season will be a family reunion for one Winnipeg Jets player.

The team announced Monday it has hired Dave Lowry — father of Jets centre Adam Lowry — as an assistant coach.

Read more: Cooking own meals biggest adjustment for Winnipeg Jets’ Adam Lowry during coronavirus pandemic

The elder Lowry was already spending time at a rink a few hours down the highway as head coach of the Brandon Wheat Kings last season, adding to his experience at the NHL level as an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings.

Trending Stories

He also served on the coaching staff of the Canadian national team at the World Junior Championships in 2015 — when the team won a gold medal — and 2016.

Lowry, 55, played more than 1,000 games in the NHL as a left winger with the Flames, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues — the team he played for when Adam was born in 1993.

Drafted in 2011, 27-year-old Adam has spent his entire pro career in Winnipeg.

Jet's coach Paul Maurice talks contract extension and life in Winnipeg
Jet's coach Paul Maurice talks contract extension and life in Winnipeg – Feb 12, 2020

 

