Health

New Brunswick to hold COVID-19 update Monday after Atlantic bubble bursts

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 10:59 am
On Sunday, the province announced five new cases in the Saint John region and one in the Fredericton region, bringing the active case total to 77.

The New Brunswick government will be holding a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon, a day after the province announced six new cases in the province.

The update will be held at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on our website.

On Sunday, the province announced five new coronavirus cases in the Saint John region and one in the Fredericton region, bringing the active case total to 77. The province announced 23 new cases on Saturday, setting a new single-day record.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 6 coronavirus cases, possible school exposures

The five cases in the Saint John region involve three people 19 and under and two people in their 20s. The one case in the Fredericton region is an individual in their 30s.

Two zones in New Brunswick — Zone 1 (Moncton region) and Zone 2 (Saint John region) — are currently at the orange level, according to the province.

Read more: N.B. reports 23 new coronavirus cases Saturday, setting new single-day record

The briefing comes after both Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador announced they are backing out of the Atlantic bubble for at least two weeks.

The bubble was formed on July 3 and allowed residents of the four provinces to travel freely within the Atlantic region without having to self-isolate.

