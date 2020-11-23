New Brunswick to hold COVID-19 update Monday after Atlantic bubble bursts

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government will be holding a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon, a day after the province announced six new cases in the province.

The update will be held at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on our website.

On Sunday, the province announced five new coronavirus cases in the Saint John region and one in the Fredericton region, bringing the active case total to 77. The province announced 23 new cases on Saturday, setting a new single-day record.

The five cases in the Saint John region involve three people 19 and under and two people in their 20s. The one case in the Fredericton region is an individual in their 30s.

Story continues below advertisement

3:02 Concerns grow as COVID-19 daily case records broken in 4 provinces Concerns grow as COVID-19 daily case records broken in 4 provinces

Two zones in New Brunswick — Zone 1 (Moncton region) and Zone 2 (Saint John region) — are currently at the orange level, according to the province.

The briefing comes after both Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador announced they are backing out of the Atlantic bubble for at least two weeks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The bubble was formed on July 3 and allowed residents of the four provinces to travel freely within the Atlantic region without having to self-isolate.