Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 and three possible school exposures on Sunday.

Th province said the five cases in the Saint John region involve three people 19 and under and two people in their 20s.

One case in the Fredericton region is an individual in their 30s.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation, the province said.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 430 and 347 have recovered.

Two zones in New Brunswick — Zone 1 (Moncton region) and Zone 2 (Saint John region) — are currently at the Orange level, according to the province.

“Together we are working through this latest setback to our province in our fight against COVID-19. I want to thank the many health and public safety workers who are reacting quickly to gain control of the situation,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a press release.

“While they have been doing excellent work, in order to get us all back to the Yellow level, we need everyone to do their part in stepping up for our beautiful province by following the public health guidelines.”

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, is also calling on people to reduce their close contacts to the lowest number possible and to follow public health measures.

Possible school exposures in Saint John

Public Health announced that on Saturday families of students and staff at Hampton Middle School in Hampton and Simonds High School in Saint John were notified of a positive case in each of the schools.

In addition, families of students and staff at Harbour View High School in Saint John were advised of possible exposure to a COVID-19 case.

“The schools will be in touch with families to communicate any potential changes regarding learning,” the province said.

At this time, the province said that no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any schools.

“If you or a family member has been in close contact with the case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact,” the province stated.

Outbreak at a nursing home

Public Health also declared an outbreak on Friday at Shannex Tucker Hall, a nursing home in Saint John, and is asking visitors to the Parkland Shannex campus between Nov. 15-20 to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

The province said that all tests from the Parkland Shannex campus have been processed by the Dr. Georges L. Dumont Microbiology Lab.

At this time there have been a total of four confirmed cases in this facility.

According to health officials, there have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 77 with one hospitalized case.

As of Sunday, 116,247 tests have been conducted.