Health

New Brunswick to provide provincial update on COVID-19 Friday

By Karla Renic & Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 1:06 pm
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, speaks at the provincial update on May 7, 2020.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, speaks at the provincial update on May 7, 2020. Global News

New Brunswick health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on the coronavirus situation in the province at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The update will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

In a provincial update on Thursday, top doctor Dr. Jennifer Russell and Premier Blain Higgs said the Moncton region will be transitioning back to the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery.

They said other regions in the province will remain in the yellow phase, but regulations for all phases have changed.

New Brunswick issues COVID-19 exposure warning for 2 restaurants in Saint John

In addition, Russell said on Thursday that one case of COVID-19 was detected at Oasis Residence, an adult residential facility in Dieppe.

Public Health started an investigation at the facility and contact tracing has been done, the province said. Health officials said they would conduct rapid testing of the facility’s residents and staff throughout Thursday.

Dr. Russell and Higgs advised New Brunswickers to significantly limit travel outside of the Atlantic region, even for the holiday season.

As of Thursday, there were 43 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

More to come.

