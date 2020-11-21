New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to provide a rare weekend COVID-19 update on Saturday.

It will also mark the third-straight day that the province has provided an update on the status of the virus.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, and Premier Blaine Higgs are set to lead the weekend update.

Friday saw the province move the Saint John region into the orange phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan and announced nine new cases in the province.

1:14 Coronavirus: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Tucker Hall residential facility in New Brunswick Coronavirus: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Tucker Hall residential facility in New Brunswick

Seven of the nine cases were reported in the Saint John region and Russell pointed to “superspreaders” as the source of the increasing case numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 51 active cases of the virus in the province and as of Saturday there is one person in the hospital but that no one is in intensive care at this time.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been six deaths connected to the coronavirus.

READ MORE: How New Brunswick’s four-step plan to recover from COVID-19 works

New Brunswick has completed 114,020 COVID-19 tests.

There have been 401 cases in the province since the pandemic began, 344 of which are considered to be resolved at this time.