Crime

Woman dead after being stabbed multiple times in Toronto’s east end, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 22, 2020 3:07 pm
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Toronto's east end on Sunday.
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Toronto's east end on Sunday. Dave Kotyk / Global News

Toronto police say a woman is dead after she was stabbed multiple times in the city’s east end on Sunday.

Police said they were called to an apartment building in the area of Victoria Park and Lawrence avenues at 1:30 p.m.

Paramedics said they transported a woman in her 40s to a trauma centre.

She was later pronounced dead.

Paramedics added that a second person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said a male suspect was taken into custody, but there is no word on the relationship between him and the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or 416-808-7474.

