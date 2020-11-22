Several COVID-19 cases at Lumsden High School pushes all classes online

Send this page to someone via email

Prairie Valley School Division says it is closing a school in Lumsden, Sask., for two weeks following positive cases of COVID-19.

The school division says “several cases of COVID-19” have been diagnosed in individuals at Lumsden High School.

All students will begin remote learning starting on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

There will be no school on Monday to allow teachers to transition to online learning, says Prairie Valley.

“Public health is performing contact tracing and Prairie Valley has communicated with all families,” Prairie Valley communications manager Alana Johnson said in a press release.

“To date, there is no impact on Lumsden Elementary School. The school will remain open.”

The school will be closed until Dec. 7.

