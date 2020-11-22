Menu

Health

Several COVID-19 cases at Lumsden High School pushes all classes online

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 22, 2020 1:19 pm
Click to play video 'How students can get screen time break during COVID-19: experts' How students can get screen time break during COVID-19: experts
Too much screen time for children was already a concern for teachers and parents before the pandemic, but now as many students are spending even more time glued to their screens with online learning, Taz Dhaliwal gets some tips on how kids can give their eyes a much-needed break – Nov 6, 2020

Prairie Valley School Division says it is closing a school in Lumsden, Sask., for two weeks following positive cases of COVID-19.

The school division says “several cases of COVID-19” have been diagnosed in individuals at Lumsden High School.

Read more: COVID-19 confirmed at 4 Regina schools

All students will begin remote learning starting on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

There will be no school on Monday to allow teachers to transition to online learning, says Prairie Valley.

“Public health is performing contact tracing and Prairie Valley has communicated with all families,” Prairie Valley communications manager Alana Johnson said in a press release.

Read more: Teachers learn that remote learning for foreign students comes with geopolitical snags

“To date, there is no impact on Lumsden Elementary School. The school will remain open.”

The school will be closed until Dec. 7.

Click to play video 'How remote learning is impacting children of all ages' How remote learning is impacting children of all ages
How remote learning is impacting children of all ages – Nov 13, 2020
