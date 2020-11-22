Menu

Health

COVID-19 confirmed at 4 Regina schools

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 22, 2020 1:03 pm
Regina Public Schools is reporting confirmed cases of COVID-19 at four of its schools.

Grant Road School, Wilfred Hunt School, Albert Community School and Scott Collegiate all have one case each.

Affected students at Grant Road School, Wilfred Hunt School and Albert Community School will begin remote learning, says the school division. They will return to school on Dec. 2.

Affected students at Scott Collegiate will also begin remote learning, but they will return to school on Dec. 3.

The school division says they are working with public health to notify all close contacts.

Letters will be sent to all school families on Monday.

Aside from those who are moving to online learning, the schools will remain open for other students says the division.

“If there are any additional close contacts at the school, they will be contacted directly by public health,” supervisor of communications Terry Lazarou said in a statement.

