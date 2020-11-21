Pointe-Claire Oldtimers collect food for the love of the community

Send this page to someone via email

The Pointe-Claire Oldtimers held a COVID-19-friendly food drive on Saturday.

People were able to drive into the Bob Birnie Arena parking lot, pop their truck and drop off non-perishable food items for donation.

The Oldtimers hold a food drive amongst themselves every year. This year marks their 10th food drive.

However, as a result of hockey being on hold and the team not being able to gather, they decided to open the drive up to the public.

“We’ve had a very good run so far,” said Marc Beaulieu, the Pointe-Claire Oldtimers’ president. “First customer was here at 8:30 a.m., dropping off some food.

“So far, we’ve doubled, if not tripled what we usually do every year.” Tweet This

All of the food is donated to local food banks for Christmas baskets or to help refill their shelves.