Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

West Kelowna winery shutters temporarily following COVID-19 case

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted November 21, 2020 2:46 pm
Mount Boucherie Estate Winery after a guest who dined for lunch tested positive for COVID-19.
Mount Boucherie Estate Winery after a guest who dined for lunch tested positive for COVID-19.

A West Kelowna winery announced it was closing for 48 hours after a guest tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mount Boucherie Estate Winery said a guest who had dined at its restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 14 has since been confirmed to have COVID-19.

“We are now taking precautions to have staff tested and do a deep clean of the entire building,” the winery said on its website.

“We feel it is best to halt guests from entering our building and help do our part to flatten the curve of COVID-19.”

The winery noted that it had just been notified of the exposure on Friday. It plans to reopen at 5 p.m. on Sunday for dinner services if staff test results are negative.

The business also said online wine orders are still available, and it’s working towards a contactless method of wine sales and club pick-ups.

