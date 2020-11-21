RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki tests negative for coronavirus after exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Brenda Lucki, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after having been exposed to someone with the illness.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Lucki said she is “relieved to report negative results.”

Following my #COVID19 test earlier this week, I’m relieved to report negative results. I have the go-ahead from public health to end isolation, but I’m continuing to follow their guidelines and protocols. Please take all precautions to keep yourselves and others safe. — CommrRCMPGRC (@CommrRCMPGRC) November 21, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“I have the go-ahead from public health to end isolation, but I’m continuing to follow their guidelines and protocols,” she wrote.

She urged the public to “keep yourselves and others safe.”

In a tweet Wednesday, Lucki said she had been exposed to someone with the virus, adding that she was “self-isolating as a precaution” while awaiting test results.

In an emailed statement to Global News, the RCMP said Lucki “took all appropriate steps after hearing she was exposed to a positive case.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“She underwent immediate testing and is following the Government of Canada’s isolation guidelines until she receives her results.”

The force said no other members of its senior management team were self-isolating as a result.

1:58 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urges Canadians to limit contact with people outside of their household Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urges Canadians to limit contact with people outside of their household

The news of Lucki’s test results come as Canada continues to struggle to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday the Public Health Agency of Canada released new modelling which said in the short-term, the country could see a total of between 366,500 and 378,000 cases and 11,870 to 12,120 deaths related to COVID-19 by Nov. 30.

Longer-term modelling suggests Canada could see 20,000 new cases per day by the end of December if people fail to limit their contacts.

“This is telling us that a stronger response is needed immediately, to interrupt transmission and slow the spread of COVID-19 across the country,” Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said in a statement on Saturday.

“Canada needs a collective effort, from individuals and public health authorities, to support and sustain the response through to the end of the pandemic, while balancing the health, social and economic consequences.”

On Friday, Canada added 4,965 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total case count to 320,414.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, 11,355 people in Canada who tested positive for the virus have died.