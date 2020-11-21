Menu

Comments

Canada

3 dead, 2 others injured after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
OPP said the crash happened on Highway 401 at Winston Churchill Boulevard.
OPP said the crash happened on Highway 401 at Winston Churchill Boulevard. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga Saturday morning.

Police said the collision happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Peel paramedics told Global News two male patients were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other males were taken to hospital, one of whom had critical injuries.

One of the individuals who was taken to hospital later died, police said.

A fifth person was treated and released at the scene.

The highway is closed in the area as officers investigate.

