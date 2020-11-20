New Brunswick releases list of potential COVID-19 exposure in Saint John, Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

As New Brunswick prepares to move Saint John to the orange phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan on Friday at midnight, health officials have released a lengthy list of potential COVID-19 exposure warnings.

The province’s public health department has identified three locations in Saint John and two locations in Moncton on Friday.

The first location in Saint John is Rocky’s Sports Bar in Market Square.

Individuals who were at the location between 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., on Nov. 13 and between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 14. are now being encouraged to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the time of exposure risk.

Story continues below advertisement

The second location is Big Tide Brewing Company at 47 Princess St. in Saint John. The potential exposure occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 16.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Anyone at Big Tide during that time period should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.

The final location in Saint John is Java Moose at 84 Prince William St. Anyone who visited the coffee shop between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., on Nov. 16 is encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

1:35 Saint John transitions back to orange phase in COVID-19 recovery Saint John transitions back to orange phase in COVID-19 recovery

In Moncton, there are two COVID-19 exposure warnings.

The first at the Keg Steakhouse and Bar at 576 Main St.

Anyone who was at the location on Nov. 17, between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 14 days, health officials say.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also multiple exposure time periods for the CEPS Louis-J. Robichaud at 40 Antonine-Maillet Ave. They include:

Nov. 6 between 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 between 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Nov. 12 between 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Nov. 13 between 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at the location during those times is asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for the following 14 days.

If any COVID-19 symptoms develop individuals are directed to self-isolate and take the province’s online self-assessment to see if they need to get tested.