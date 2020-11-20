Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Do you know this masked man? Manitoba RCMP looking for gas bar robbery suspect

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 5:01 pm
The masked suspect caught on camera during the robbery.
The masked suspect caught on camera during the robbery. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are trying to identify a man who committed an armed robbery at Pine Creek First Nation while disguised in a Halloween mask.

Police said the incident took place around 9 p.m. on Nov. 12, when a masked man entered a Pine Creek gas bar with a rifle and a bag, and demanded cash and cigarettes.

Read more: Four arrested, one in hospital after overnight Winnipeg armed robberies

He got away with an undisclosed amount of each after pointing the rifle at an employee.

Do you recognize this man?
Do you recognize this man?. RCMP Manitoba

The man is described as wearing a green jacket and snow pants, and while he was captured on surveillance footage, his face was obscured by the mask.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Winnipegosis RCMP at 204-656-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg police say there were at least 8 victims in violent Liquor Mart robbery' Winnipeg police say there were at least 8 victims in violent Liquor Mart robbery
Winnipeg police say there were at least 8 victims in violent Liquor Mart robbery – Nov 21, 2019
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPRobberyArmed RobberyRCMP ManitobaPine Creek First NationWinnipegosis RCMPGas bar robbery
Flyers
More weekly flyers