Do you know this masked man? Manitoba RCMP looking for gas bar robbery suspect

Manitoba RCMP are trying to identify a man who committed an armed robbery at Pine Creek First Nation while disguised in a Halloween mask.

Police said the incident took place around 9 p.m. on Nov. 12, when a masked man entered a Pine Creek gas bar with a rifle and a bag, and demanded cash and cigarettes.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of each after pointing the rifle at an employee.

RCMP Manitoba

The man is described as wearing a green jacket and snow pants, and while he was captured on surveillance footage, his face was obscured by the mask.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Winnipegosis RCMP at 204-656-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

