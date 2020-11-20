B.C. reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths and rising hospitalizations

British Columbia reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the fewest since Nov. 9.
But other key metrics continued to move steadily in the wrong direction.
Read more: B.C. to require masks in indoor, public places and extend ban on social gatherings province-wide
In a written statement, health officials confirmed 10 new deaths — the third time this week COVID-19 fatalities hit double digits.
B.C.’s death toll now stands at 331.
Most of the new cases were in the Fraser Health region (294) and the Vancouver Coastal Health region (148).
Thirty-one were in the Interior Health region, 25 were in the Northern Health region and 17 were on Vancouver Island.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Hospitalizations climbed again, reaching a new record high of 227, while 57 people were in critical or intensive care.
Active cases also reached a new high of 7,122.
About 69 per cent of B.C.’s 25,476 total cases have recovered.View link »
Comments