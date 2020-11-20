Menu

Health

B.C. reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths and rising hospitalizations

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. health officials announce 516 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths' B.C. health officials announce 516 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Friday, Nov. 20. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has an analysis of the numbers and explains the new threshold the province has crossed.

British Columbia reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the fewest since Nov. 9.

But other key metrics continued to move steadily in the wrong direction.

Read more: B.C. to require masks in indoor, public places and extend ban on social gatherings province-wide

In a written statement, health officials confirmed 10 new deaths — the third time this week COVID-19 fatalities hit double digits.

B.C.’s death toll now stands at 331.

Click to play video 'Reaction to B.C.’s sweeping new COVID-19 restrictions' Reaction to B.C.’s sweeping new COVID-19 restrictions
Reaction to B.C.’s sweeping new COVID-19 restrictions

Most of the new cases were in the Fraser Health region (294) and the Vancouver Coastal Health region (148).

Thirty-one were in the Interior Health region, 25 were in the Northern Health region and 17 were on Vancouver Island.

Hospitalizations climbed again, reaching a new record high of 227, while 57 people were in critical or intensive care.

Read more: British Columbia imposes province-wide travel restrictions

Active cases also reached a new high of 7,122.

About 69 per cent of B.C.’s 25,476 total cases have recovered.

