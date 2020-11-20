COVID-19 fines issued after police attend large house party in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

A large party at a Vernon residence has resulted in two people being fined, according to RCMP.

Police said they attended the party late Thursday night after receiving a report of the large social gathering at around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they observed numerous people inside the residence in addition to the roughly five to 10 people gathered on a balcony.

According to RCMP, as officers approached the house, the partygoers quickly disappeared inside and refused to answer the door for police.

It’s disappointing to see people taking part in these high risk activities, blatantly disregarding the direction of the provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry , stated Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

We believe the community overwhelmingly understands and supports the necessary measures that have been implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19. We urge everyone to behave in a safe, responsible manner.

Two people at the party each received a fine under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

It’s not known how much the individuals were fined but back in August Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said police and other law enforcement officers have the authority to issue fines of up to $2,000 to people who host large events that violate public health orders in B.C. during the pandemic.

A person who breaks or encourages someone else to violate a health order can be ticketed $200.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Click here for more information on the latest province-wide restrictions.