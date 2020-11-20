Heritage Valley park and ride in south Edmonton to open at end of November

Send this page to someone via email

The Heritage Valley park and ride in Edmonton’s far south will begin operation at the end of the month.

Shuttle buses will start running between Heritage Valley park and ride and the Century Park Transit Centre on Nov. 30. The new park-and-ride site is located at the northwest corner of Ellerslie Road and 127 Street.

The buses will be marked as bus route 700 and run every five to 10 minutes on weekdays between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

1:41 Unused Heritage Valley Park and Ride sits empty in south Edmonton Unused Heritage Valley Park and Ride sits empty in south Edmonton – Aug 28, 2020

On Friday, the City of Edmonton also announced some upcoming ETS service changes, which include adjusted departure times on school specials and bus routes travelling to the following high schools: Harry Ainlay, Lillian Osborne, M.E. Lazerte, Queen Elizabeth and Strathcona. Routes 128 and 130 will also resume service to University Transit Centre. These changes are effective Nov. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Capital and Metro Line LRT will continue to operate every 15 minutes until spring 2021. This is in order to accommodate construction on the Stadium LRT Station, which the city said is currently scheduled to be completed in early 2022.

The city also said ETS service will be modified for the December statutory holidays and the days surrounding Christmas to accommodate for the lower level of ridership during this time, as it typically does every year.

The ETS will continue to support physical distancing and safe travel for riders.

For more information on the changes, visit the ETS website.