Brockville teen charged following ‘deliberate’ vandalism of Prescott Pride crosswalk

A Brockville teen is facing charges after the Pride crosswalk in Prescott was damaged for a third time.

On Friday, OPP said a 16-year-old has been charged with mischief after they released an image of a vehicle that had allegedly burned tire marks across the crosswalk on Nov. 5.

This is the third time the crosswalk has been damaged in this way since it was first installed in 2019.

After the second instance of vandalism, the Town of Prescott invested in security cameras aimed at the crosswalk, which police say caught the vehicle deliberately vandalizing the LGBTQ2 symbol the night of Nov. 5.

Police then put a call out on social media with the image of the vehicle, asking for the driver to be identified.

On Nov 5th, at 7:50 pm the Pride crosswalk on King Street in @TownofPrescott was damaged. Grey Infinity G35 Coupe with non-standard exhaust pipes observed on video doing an intentional burnout on the painted area. Recognize this car? Call #GrenvilleOPP @ 1-888-310-1122. ^ac pic.twitter.com/vNoj8LY2X2 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 12, 2020

Following his charge, the 16-year-old was released from custody on a promise to appear in a Brockville court at a later date.

OPP have issued a thank you to those who called in with information regarding the incident.