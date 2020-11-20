Menu

Crime

Brockville teen charged following ‘deliberate’ vandalism of Prescott Pride crosswalk

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 10:44 am
A Brockville teen has been charged for the alleged vandalism of the Pride crosswalk in Prescott.
A Brockville teen has been charged for the alleged vandalism of the Pride crosswalk in Prescott. Town of Prescott / Facebook

A Brockville teen is facing charges after the Pride crosswalk in Prescott was damaged for a third time.

On Friday, OPP said a 16-year-old has been charged with mischief after they released an image of a vehicle that had allegedly burned tire marks across the crosswalk on Nov. 5.

Read more: Pride crosswalk in Prescott, Ont., vandalized for 3rd time, OPP say

This is the third time the crosswalk has been damaged in this way since it was first installed in 2019.

After the second instance of vandalism, the Town of Prescott invested in security cameras aimed at the crosswalk, which police say caught the vehicle deliberately vandalizing the LGBTQ2 symbol the night of Nov. 5.

Police then put a call out on social media with the image of the vehicle, asking for the driver to be identified.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Prescott, Ont., Pride crosswalk vandalized for second year in a row

Following his charge, the 16-year-old was released from custody on a promise to appear in a Brockville court at a later date.

OPP have issued a thank you to those who called in with information regarding the incident.

