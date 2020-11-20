Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspicious fire causes major damage to boats at Fifty Point marina

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 20, 2020 10:06 am
Five boats are damaged after a suspicious fire at Fifty Point marina early Friday.
Five boats are damaged after a suspicious fire at Fifty Point marina early Friday. Don Mitchell / Global News

The initial damage estimate is $185,000 after a suspicious fire at Fifty Point Marina early Friday.

The Hamilton fire department got a call just before 4.30 a.m. indicating that flames had broken out in a storage area for boats.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Ontario fire marshal investigates explosion at Hamilton wastewater treatment plant

Fire officials say an “aggressive attack” quickly brought the blaze under control, but five boats have been badly damaged.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.

No one was hurt.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton FireGrimsbyOntario Fire MarshallFifty Point MarinawinonaFifty Point Marina fireHamilton marina fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers