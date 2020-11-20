Suspicious fire causes major damage to boats at Fifty Point marina

The initial damage estimate is $185,000 after a suspicious fire at Fifty Point Marina early Friday.
The Hamilton fire department got a call just before 4.30 a.m. indicating that flames had broken out in a storage area for boats.
Trending Stories
READ MORE: Ontario fire marshal investigates explosion at Hamilton wastewater treatment plant
Fire officials say an “aggressive attack” quickly brought the blaze under control, but five boats have been badly damaged.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.
No one was hurt.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments