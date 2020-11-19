Ontario fire marshal investigates explosion at Hamilton wastewater treatment plant

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate an explosion at Hamilton’s water treatment plant on Woodward Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant at about 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, where they found smoke conditions in a processing building.

More crews were called in and they determined that a “minor dust explosion” had occurred inside the facility.

The only two people who were working inside the building managed to get out on their own without being injured.

Fire crews were able to stabilize the situation and Ontario’s Technical Standards and Safety Authority was called in to investigate.

Ontario’s fire marshal will also be investigating on Thursday.

It’s estimated that the explosion caused about $75,000 in damage.