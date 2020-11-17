Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

One occupant missing following Stoney Creek house fire

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 17, 2020 10:28 am
Crews battle a house fire in Stoney Creek on Tuesday morning.
Crews battle a house fire in Stoney Creek on Tuesday morning. Hamilton Fire

The Hamilton fire department says one occupant is unaccounted for following a “multiple alarm” house fire in Stoney Creek.

A tweet from the fire department, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, showed heavy smoke pouring from the structure with firefighters on the roof.

The home is on Alpine Avenue, within a residential area near King Street and Centennial Parkway.

The tweet also described “heavy flames and some floor collapse.”

Hamilton Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe says crews initially entered the home for an aggressive search and rescue, after arriving on scene, but were quickly forced to switch to a defensive attack because of “structural issues.”

Cunliffe adds that the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been contacted and they are still working on hot spots.

Hamilton FireHamilton Fire Departmentstoney creek fireAlpine Ave.
