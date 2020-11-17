One occupant missing following Stoney Creek house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Hamilton fire department says one occupant is unaccounted for following a “multiple alarm” house fire in Stoney Creek.

A tweet from the fire department, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, showed heavy smoke pouring from the structure with firefighters on the roof.

#HFD crews are working at a multiple alarm structure fire. Heavy flames and some floor collapse. Crews will be on scene for some time pic.twitter.com/RPvPPwuaCo — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) November 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The home is on Alpine Avenue, within a residential area near King Street and Centennial Parkway.

The tweet also described “heavy flames and some floor collapse.”

Hamilton Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe says crews initially entered the home for an aggressive search and rescue, after arriving on scene, but were quickly forced to switch to a defensive attack because of “structural issues.”

Cunliffe adds that the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been contacted and they are still working on hot spots.