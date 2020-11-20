Jury in murder trial of Fredericton shooter enters fourth day of deliberations

Send this page to someone via email

The jury at the trial of Matthew Raymond on four counts of first-degree murder is entering its fourth day of deliberations today.

The 11-member panel has been sequestered since Tuesday in the downtown Fredericton convention centre that now doubles as a courthouse due to COVID-19 precautions.

In addition to court officials and the news media, a few members of the victims’ families and Raymond’s mother, Shirley, are waiting for the verdict in the courtroom following a trial that lasted nine weeks and involved more than 40 witnesses.

Raymond, 50, is accused of killing Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns on Aug. 10, 2018 outside the Fredericton apartment complex where he lived.

Raymond has pleaded not guilty, and his defence lawyers argued he was not criminally responsible for the crime because of a mental disorder that made him believe he was under attack by demons.

Crown prosecutors have maintained that while Raymond is mentally ill, he knew he was shooting at humans and could appreciate it was wrong.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020.