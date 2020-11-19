Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Jury deliberations to enter third day in murder trial of Fredericton shooter

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2020 7:57 am
Click to play video 'Closing arguments heard in murder trial for 2018 Fredericton shooting' Closing arguments heard in murder trial for 2018 Fredericton shooting
The crown and defence gave their final arguments Monday in the first degree murder trial of Matthew Vincent Raymond. Each side got their final chance to address the jury before they are given final charges and begin deliberations tomorrow. Silas Brown has more.

The jury at the trial of Fredericton mass shooter Matthew Raymond will continue its deliberations today.

The 11-member jury began considering the case on Tuesday evening and they remained sequestered throughout Wednesday.

Read more: A summary of the Matthew Raymond quadruple murder trial

The jurors must decide whether Raymond, who has been diagnosed as mentally ill, can be found guilty for his actions on the morning of Aug. 10, 2018, when he shot and killed four people, including two city police officers.

Raymond’s defence team has argued he is not criminally responsible for the mass killing due to a mental disorder.

Trending Stories

But Crown prosecutors maintain that Raymond understood he was shooting human beings and not the demons he claimed he saw.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Closing arguments heard in murder trial for 2018 Fredericton shooting' Closing arguments heard in murder trial for 2018 Fredericton shooting
Closing arguments heard in murder trial for 2018 Fredericton shooting

Raymond, 50, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, but the jury can also consider the lesser charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter during its deliberations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickMurder TrialFredericton ShootingMatthew RaymondDeliberationsFredericton murder trialFredericton courtFredericotn shooter
Flyers
More weekly flyers